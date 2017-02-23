FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
British property firm Intu 2016 NAV unchanged from last year
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 6 months ago

British property firm Intu 2016 NAV unchanged from last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted an unchanged full-year NAV from last year, as values and demand for Britain's top malls stabilised against a weakening broader market following the country's vote to leave the EU.

The owner of popular British shopping malls such as Manchester's Trafford centre said adjusted diluted net asset value per share (NAV) remained unchanged at 404 pence in the year ended Dec. 31, from a year ago.

The company said full-year life-for-like net rental income grew 3.6 percent, in-line with its forecast set in July of an increase of 3 percent to 4 percent.

Reporting by Esha Vaish and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

