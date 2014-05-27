FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intuit to buy bill-payment service Check Inc for $360 mln - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

Intuit to buy bill-payment service Check Inc for $360 mln - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc, developer of tax-preparation software TurboTax, agreed to buy Check Inc, a bill-payment service, for $360 million in a deal that was signed on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

This is the latest in a slew of acquisitions made by Intuit since last year as it expands its suite of tools for individuals and small businesses, the report said. (r.reuters.com/haf69v)

The Mountain View, California-based company had agreed to buy Prestwick Services, a workers’ compensation payment solutions provider, in November last year.

Check’s smartphone app is used by more than 10 million people to track and pay their bills, according to the company. The Check app monitors bank accounts and credit cards and sends reminders to people when bills are due or funds are low.

Intuit was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. A Check representative said she will comment later. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.