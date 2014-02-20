FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intuit post quarterly loss due to delayed U.S. tax filing
February 20, 2014

Intuit post quarterly loss due to delayed U.S. tax filing

Reuters Staff

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc, maker of tax-preparation software TurboTax, reported a second-quarter loss due to a delayed start to the U.S. tax-filing season.

The company reported a net loss of $37 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan 31, compared to a net income of $71 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earlier this month, Intuit cut its estimate for the quarter after the U.S. Internal Revenue Service delayed by 10 days to Jan. 31 the date on which Americans could begin filing their 2013 tax returns.

The IRS said the delay was due to complications related to the government shutdown in October.

