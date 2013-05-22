CORRECTED-Intuit third-quarter profit rises 12 pct

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income rose to $822 million, not $1.24 million, from $734 million, not $1.11 million. Third-quarter earnings per share was $2.71, not 2.71 cents. The comparable figure for a year earlier was $2.42, not 2.42 cents)

May 21 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter profit as revenue rose at the company’s consumer tax unit, which includes the flagship TurboTax application and other tax preparation software.

Net profit rose to $822 million, or $2.71 per share, for the third quarter ended April 30, from $734 million, or $2.42 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $2.17 billion. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)