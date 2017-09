Aug 21 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc, the developer of tax-preparation software TurboTax, reported a bigger quarterly loss due to higher expenses.

The company’s net loss widened to $39 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 31, from $16 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total expenses rose about 13 percent to $787 million. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)