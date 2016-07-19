FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Intuitive Surgical second-quarter profit jumps
July 19, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Intuitive Surgical second-quarter profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter profit, driven by an increase in sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and in procedures using the pricey machines.

Intuitive said net profit rose to $185 million, or $4.71 per share, from $135 million, or $3.56 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Intuitive said it earned $5.62 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose about 14 percent to $670 million, topping Wall Street estimates of $640.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

