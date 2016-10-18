Intuitive Surgical third-quarter profit jumps

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter profit on increased sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and double-digit growth in procedures using the pricey equipment.

The company posted a net profit of $211 million, or $5.31 per share, compared with a profit of $167.3 million, or $4.40, a year ago.

Excluding items, Intuitive said it earned $6.19 per share, helped by a 77 cent tax gain. Analysts on average expected $5.14 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose about 16 percent to $683 million, topping analyst expectations for sales of $650.5 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)