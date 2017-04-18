FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 months ago

Intuitive Surgical 1st-quarter sales, profit top expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit on increased sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and double-digit growth in procedures using the expensive machines.

Net profit rose to $180 million, or $4.67 per share, from a profit of $136 million, or $3.54 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Intuitive had adjusted earnings of $5.09 per share. Analysts on average had expected $4.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose about 13 percent to $674 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $666.5 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)

