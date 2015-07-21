Intuitive Surgical posts 30 pct rise in profit

July 21 (Reuters) - Robotic surgical equipment maker Intuitive Surgical Inc posted a 30 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in procedures in most of its markets.

The company’s net income rose to $134.5 million, or $3.56 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $104 million, or $2.77 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $4.57 per share.

Revenue rose about 16 percent to $586 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)