FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intuitive Surgical posts 30 pct rise in profit
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Intuitive Surgical posts 30 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Robotic surgical equipment maker Intuitive Surgical Inc posted a 30 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in procedures in most of its markets.

The company’s net income rose to $134.5 million, or $3.56 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $104 million, or $2.77 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $4.57 per share.

Revenue rose about 16 percent to $586 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.