UPDATE 2-Intuitive Surgical serves up strong quarter, shares jump 13 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Robotic surgical equipment maker Intuitive Surgical Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast surgical procedures to grow 11 to 13 percent this year, sending its shares up 13 percent.

Procedures that used Intuitive’s flagship da Vinci system, which assists in minimally invasive gynecological and urological surgeries, rose 14 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Intuitive sold 118 da Vinci systems in the quarter, up from 96 a year earlier.

The United States and Japan accounted for most of the growth in system sales, Chief Executive Gary Guthart said.

Surgical procedures using the company’s systems increased about 10 percent in the United States and 27 percent elsewhere, company executives said on a media call. Intuitive also earns each time one of its systems is used in surgery.

Guthart also said the company’s gross margins were moving in the right direction as it cut product costs.

Intuitive’s pro forma gross margins rose to 68 percent in the second quarter from 65.6 percent in the first quarter.

Revenue from the company’s instrument and accessory business, its largest, rose about 13 percent to $297 million.

Net income rose to $134.5 million, or $3.56 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $104 million, or $2.77 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Intuitive earned $4.57 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $3.98, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $586 million, beating the average estimate of $566.9 million.

Up to Tuesday’s close of $505.09, Intuitive’s shares had fallen about 4.5 percent this year. The stock was up nearly 12 percent at $565 in after-market trading. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)