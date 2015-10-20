FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intuitive revenue rises 7 pct due to more U.S. surgeries
October 20, 2015

Intuitive revenue rises 7 pct due to more U.S. surgeries

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Robotic surgical equipment maker Intuitive Surgical reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue, driven mainly by an increase in general surgeries in the United States.

The company’s net income rose to $167.3 million, or $4.40 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $123.7 million, or $3.35 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, excluding items, rose to $589.7 million from $550.1 million. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

