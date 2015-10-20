FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Intuitive Surgical Q3 revenue beats estimates
October 20, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Intuitive Surgical Q3 revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share movement)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc, which makes robotic equipment to help in surgeries, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by a lower tax rate and increasing use of its flagship da Vinci system in surgeries.

The company’s shares rose more than 7 percent after market.

Intuitive Surgical’s net income rose to $167.3 million, or $4.40 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $123.7 million, or $3.35 per share, a year earlier.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $5.24 per share and said its tax rate dropped to 18 percent from 27 percent.

Excluding a tax benefit, the company earned $4.47 per share, which topped analysts average estimate of $4.23, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue, excluding items, rose 7 percent to $589.7 million, beating analysts expectations of $580.4 million.

Intuitive Surgical’s flagship da Vinci system assists in minimally invasive gynecological and urological surgeries.

The company said it shipped 117 da Vinci systems in the third quarter, one less than it shipped in the second quarter and six more than the year-ago quarter.

However a 15 percent rise worldwide in procedures using the da Vinci system helped boost revenue. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
