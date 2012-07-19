FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intuitive Surgical profit tops Wall Street view
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Intuitive Surgical profit tops Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc reported higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter, driven by increased sales of its da Vinci surgical robots, and procedures using the pricy systems.

The company on Thursday said its net profit rose to $155 million, or $3.75 per share, from $117.4 million, or $2.91 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected $3.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 26 percent to $537 million, also exceeding Wall Street estimates of $522.8 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
