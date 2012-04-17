FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intuitive Surgical first-quarter profit rises
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Intuitive Surgical first-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on increased sales of its high-priced da Vinci surgical robots and a rise in procedures using the systems.

The company posted a net profit of $144 million, or $3.50 per share, compared with a profit of $104 million, or $2.59 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected $3.14 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter jumped 28 percent to $495 million, topping Wall Street estimates of $464.1 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.