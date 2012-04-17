Intuitive Surgical first-quarter profit rises

April 17 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on increased sales of its high-priced da Vinci surgical robots and a rise in procedures using the systems.

The company posted a net profit of $144 million, or $3.50 per share, compared with a profit of $104 million, or $2.59 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected $3.14 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter jumped 28 percent to $495 million, topping Wall Street estimates of $464.1 million.