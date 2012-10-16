FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intuitive Surgical third-quarter profit rises
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Intuitive Surgical third-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q3 net EPS $4.46

* Revenue up 20 percent to $538 million

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter profit on increased sales of its high-priced da Vinci surgical robot systems.

Growth in procedures using da Vinci systems rose 22 percent but were below company expectations due to spending constraints in Europe and a slowdown in U.S. prostate surgeries. The company had cautioned in July that those trends were likely to persist through this year.

Third-quarter net profit rose to $183 million, or $4.46 per share, from $122 million, or $3.05 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 20 percent to $538 million, primarily driven by the sale of 155 da Vinci systems at a cost of about $1.5 million each. That exceeded Wall Street estimates of $535.4 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
