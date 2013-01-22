FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intuitive Surgical 4th quarter profit rises
January 22, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

Intuitive Surgical 4th quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 4th quarter EPS $4.25 vs Street view $4.04

* Revenue rose 23 percent to $609 million

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday on increased sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and a rise in procedures using the pricy machines.

The company reported a net profit of $175 million, or $4.25 per share, compared with a profit of $151 million, or $3.75 per share, a year ago. Analysts on average expected $4.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $609 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $584.4 million, driven by the sale of 175 da Vinci systems in the quarter at a price of about $1.5 million each and procedure growth of 25 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
