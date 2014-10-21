Intuitive Surgical 3rd quarter sales top Wall St estimates

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday showed signs of bouncing back from a difficult first half of the year as sales of its da Vinci robotic surgical systems and procedures using the high priced machines increased in the third quarter.

The company sold 111 da Vinci systems, which cost about $1.5 million each, up from 96 in the second quarter and 101 in the year-ago quarter.

However net profit fell for the sixth consecutive quarter for the former fast-growth company.

Intuitive posted net third quarter profit of $123.7 million, or $3.35 per share, compared with a profit of $157 million, or $3.99 per share, a year ago.

Revenue of $550 million was up 10 percent, easily topping Wall Street’s tempered expectations of $517.8 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)