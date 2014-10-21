FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intuitive Surgical 3rd quarter sales top Wall St estimates
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Intuitive Surgical 3rd quarter sales top Wall St estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday showed signs of bouncing back from a difficult first half of the year as sales of its da Vinci robotic surgical systems and procedures using the high priced machines increased in the third quarter.

The company sold 111 da Vinci systems, which cost about $1.5 million each, up from 96 in the second quarter and 101 in the year-ago quarter.

However net profit fell for the sixth consecutive quarter for the former fast-growth company.

Intuitive posted net third quarter profit of $123.7 million, or $3.35 per share, compared with a profit of $157 million, or $3.99 per share, a year ago.

Revenue of $550 million was up 10 percent, easily topping Wall Street’s tempered expectations of $517.8 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.