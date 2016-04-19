FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intuitive Surgical first-quarter profit beats expectations
April 19, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Intuitive Surgical first-quarter profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by expanded use of its da Vinci surgical robots in U.S. general surgery procedures.

Excluding one-time items, Intuitive said it earned $4.42 a share. Analysts on average expected $4.33 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit for the quarter rose to $136 million, or $3.54 a share, from $97 million, or $2.57 a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 12 percent to $595 million.

Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler

