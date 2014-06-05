BRIEF-Intu Properties enters into JV with Malysia's KWAP for Intu Uxbridge

June 5 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :

* Formation of joint venture with KWAP at Intu Uxbridge

* Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (“KWAP”), 19 bln stg (Malaysian Ringgit 106 billion) Malaysian pension fund, has acquired an 80 per cent interest in Intu Uxbridge for 175 mln stg

* Intu will repay existing bank debt and terminate associated swaps amounting to around £155 million in aggregate

* Intu retains a 20 per cent interest and will continue to manage centre on behalf of joint venture