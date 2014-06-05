FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intu Properties enters into JV with Malysia's KWAP for Intu Uxbridge
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties enters into JV with Malysia's KWAP for Intu Uxbridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :

* Formation of joint venture with KWAP at Intu Uxbridge

* Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (“KWAP”), 19 bln stg (Malaysian Ringgit 106 billion) Malaysian pension fund, has acquired an 80 per cent interest in Intu Uxbridge for 175 mln stg

* Intu will repay existing bank debt and terminate associated swaps amounting to around £155 million in aggregate

* Intu retains a 20 per cent interest and will continue to manage centre on behalf of joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
