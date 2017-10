LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Intu Properties PLC : * Property valuations increased 0.6 in 2012 per cent versus benchmark which

fell 5.8 per cent * Occupancy at 96 per cent * Signed 169 long-term leases for £44 million new annual rent * Underlying earnings per share 16.1 pence (2011 - 16.5 pence) * Nav per share (diluted, adjusted) 392P year end 2012 versus 391P in 2011 * Net rental income £363M in 2012 versus £364M in 2011