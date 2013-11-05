FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intu Properties says occupancy unchanged, retail environment recovering
November 5, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties says occupancy unchanged, retail environment recovering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Intu Properties PLC : * Six months after launch, we are already seeing significant impact from the

Intu brand * Continue to drive our £1 billion development programme, with a number of

planning applications submitted * Since July we have raised some £170 million of new financing facilities * Occupiers beginning to show more confidence, with strong demand from catering

and leisure operators * Occupancy remains unchanged from June at 95 per cent by rent * 57 long term leases were signed in the quarter; in aggregate £11 million of

