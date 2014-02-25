FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties issues new notes worth 110 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Intu Properties PLC : * Issue and pricing of £110M of new notes under the existing Intu Trafford Centre Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Transaction * New notes, which rank pari passu with the current outstanding class A, B and D notes, have an average maturity of nine years * Notes are priced at an average spread of 183 basis points over the relevant reference gilts representing an all in cost of c.4.6 pct * Proceeds will be used to provide funds for Intu’s pipeline of active management projects and major extensions * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

