BRIEF-Invalda LT has acquired Finasta group in Lithuania and Latvia

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Invalda LT AB :

* Says acquired 100 pct shares in Finasta Asset Management, an asset management company in Latvia

* Says has completed separate deals that increased owned stake in Lithuanian investment bank Finasta up to 99.99 pct and up to 100 pct in financial brokerage company Finasta

* Joint acquisition cost of Finasta group companies in Lithuania and Latvia, including the amount paid to minority of the shareholders and the expenses paid for the consultants, amounted to 7.35 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1wRaDBX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)