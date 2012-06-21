FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Invensys says Emerson talks failed
June 21, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Invensys says Emerson talks failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British engineer Invensys said on Thursday it had held preliminary discussions about a takeover with third parties including Emerson Electric but that the talks had come to an end with no offer.

Bloomberg had reported on Wednesday that Invensys was considering a sale after Emerson expressed an interest in buying some or all of the firm, sending shares in Invensys up 27 percent.

“The company confirms that, whilst it had previously received a highly preliminary approach from Emerson Electric Co. for the group, these discussions are no longer ongoing,” it said. “Furthermore there are no other discussions taking place in relation to an offer for the group.”

