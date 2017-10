LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Invensys PLC : * Auto alert - Invensys PLC H1 revenue from continuing operations 1.2

billion STG versus 1.24 billion STG year ago * Auto alert - Invensys PLC interim dividend up 6 percent to 1.75

pence per share * Good H1 and strong order book supports our view that we will improve our

performance for the year