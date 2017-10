LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Invensys PLC : * To return 625 million pounds in cash to shareholders (around 76 pence per share) * FY revenue of 1,792 million pounds (2012: 1,764 million pounds), up 2 percent * FY operating profit rebounded to 131 million pounds (2012: 93 million

pounds) * FY underlying earnings per share were 8.5 pence (2012: 5.3 pence)