Invensys says gets 3.3 bln stg takeover offer from Schneider Electric

July 11 (Reuters) - British engineer Invensys Plc said it was in takeover talks with Schneider Electric after the French industrial group made a preliminary offer worth about 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion).

The bid values Invensys at 505 pence a share, a 15 percent premium to the stock’s Thursday close on the London Stock Exchange, with the board having indicated to Schneider that it was likely to recommend a firm offer at that price.

Of the 505 pence, Schneider will pay 319 pence in cash and 186 pence in new Schneider shares, Invensys said in an emailed statement.

Schneider Electric confirmed in a separate statement that it was “in the early stages of discussions with the board of directors of Invensys regarding a possible offer.” The French company said the transaction would lead to “significant cost savings” and “revenue synergies.”

Schneider said it was considering the takeover to increase its focus on industry automation.

Schneider now has until Aug. 8 to either announce an intention to make a firm bid for Invensys or walk away as per British takeover rules.