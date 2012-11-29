FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens paying for Invensys Rail out of liquidity
November 29, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

Siemens paying for Invensys Rail out of liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Siemens AG is paying for its 1.74 billion pound ($2.8 billion) acquisition of Invensys’ rail business out of existing liquidity, the Infrastructure & Cities division’s finance chief said.

“Siemens will not take on any external debt as part of this deal,” Hannes Apitzsch told journalists and analysts during a conference call on Thursday.

The deal, announced late on Wednesday, vaults Siemens well ahead of rivals in rail signalling, with a 17 percent market share, almost double the closest rivals Alstom and Ansaldo STS.

Siemens had almost 11 billion euros ($14.2 billion) of cash at the end of September.

