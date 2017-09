Oct 3 (Reuters) - Inventum Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Thursday it reported appointing Robert Ciach as new chairman of the management board, effective Oct. 4

* Said Robert Ciach replaces Krzysztof Wantol, who was delegated to act as the chairman of the management board for three months until Oct. 3

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: