BRIEF-Inventum TFI increases capital by issuing series E shares

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Inventum Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Inventum TFI SA) :

* Said on Monday that it will increase capital of the company from 3,166,200 zlotych to an amount not less than 3.200.000 zlotys and not more than 7,166,200 zlotys

* Said will issue not less than 169,000 and no more than 20,000,000 series E shares of nominal value of 0.2 zloty per share

* Said series E shares will not be available to existing shareholders and will be offered through private placement

