'Ace Ventura' distributor seeks bankruptcy exit; DOJ objects
May 1, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

'Ace Ventura' distributor seeks bankruptcy exit; DOJ objects

Nick Brown

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The insolvent distributor of Hollywood classics like "True Romance" and the "Ace Ventura" films will ask a New York judge on Monday to approve a deal to end its bankruptcy, against the wishes of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Inverness Distribution Ltd, led by lawyers at Hogan Lovells, wants bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman to dismiss its case under settlements that would repay lenders and unions while providing broad legal releases and wiping out unsecured claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JWvVGB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
