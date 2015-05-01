'Ace Ventura' distributor seeks bankruptcy exit; DOJ objects

(Reuters) - The insolvent distributor of Hollywood classics like “True Romance” and the “Ace Ventura” films will ask a New York judge on Monday to approve a deal to end its bankruptcy, against the wishes of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Inverness Distribution Ltd, led by lawyers at Hogan Lovells, wants bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman to dismiss its case under settlements that would repay lenders and unions while providing broad legal releases and wiping out unsecured claims.

