'Ace Ventura' distributor to exit bankruptcy over U.S. DOJ protest

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A company that distributed films such as “Major League” and “Ace Ventura” was cleared to exit bankruptcy on Monday after a U.S. judge criticized a federal official for being too devoted to legal doctrine in trying to block the move.

Judge Shelley Chapman, in New York, approved the settlement, under which bankrupt Inverness Distribution Ltd will repay $36 million to lender Societe Generale and about $1.1 million to unions, including the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

Inverness, founded in 2003 to distribute the foreign rights of producer James G. Robinson’s Morgan Creek Productions, boasted titles such as “True Romance,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and “The Good Shepherd.” It went bankrupt in 2011 after defaulting on a loan, sold its portfolio last year, and is using the proceeds to repay debts.

The settlement drew an objection from the U.S. Trustee - the Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog - because bankruptcy cases do not typically end until all creditors have voted on a formal restructuring plan.

The trustee argued the Inverness plan sought to avoid that approval by incorporating a case dismissal into the settlement itself. The trustee called the plan “sub rosa,” a rarely invoked legal doctrine translated as “under the rose,” denoting attempts at such evasion.

Inverness argued there were no creditors eligible to vote who were not already subject to the settlement, so a formal plan was pointless.

At the hearing, Chapman said she found the trustee’s reliance on doctrine, even when efficiency seems to suggest another path, “very, very disturbing.”

A spokeswoman for the trustee’s office declined to comment.

The dispute goes to the heart of the oft-debated role in corporate restructuring of how to apply the law. The Trustee’s job is to enforce the law for the sake of consistency and to avoid dangerous precedents, yet bankruptcy is an inherently cooperative process involving sometimes unconventional compromise.

Chapman conceded the point that bankruptcy law does not provide for the kind of “structured dismissal” sought by Inverness, but turned the argument against the trustee, saying the code leaves room for compromise.

“Saying this is a sub rosa plan doesn’t make it one,” Chapman said. “This is not actually an attempt by anyone to take a shortcut.”

A bankruptcy expert herself, Chapman found time to share a laugh with the trustee’s attorney, Andrew Velez-Rivera.

“I think you’ve given it the college try,” she said. To which Velez-Rivera responded: “How about the law school try?”