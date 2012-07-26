FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money manager Invesco second-quarter profit drops 16 percent
July 26, 2012 / 11:49 AM / 5 years ago

Money manager Invesco second-quarter profit drops 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Money manager Invesco Ltd, which oversees the Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said its second-quarter profit declined 16 percent, as falling markets and customer withdrawals cut into fee income.

Net income attributable to common shareholders at Atlanta-based Invesco declined to $153.9 million, or 34 cents per share, from $183 million, or 39 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Assets under management on June 30 totaled $646.6 billion, down 4 percent during the quarter and down 1 percent from a year before.

