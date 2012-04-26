Invesco Q1 profit rises 9 percent

* Q1 EPS 43 cents vs. 38 cents year ago

* Wall Street expected adjusted EPS of 44 cents

* Assets under management $672.8 billion

April 26 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd, one of the largest U.S. fund managers, said Thursday that first-quarter profits increased 9 percent, bolstered by customer inflows and rising markets.

Net income attributable to common shareholders at the Atlanta-based firm was $193.9 million, or 43 cents a share, in the first quarter, up from $177.5 million, or 38 cents a share, for the same period a year earlier, Invesco said.

Excluding some items, Invesco, which also runs the popular Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said it earned 44 cents per share, meeting the average of analysts estimates tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total assets under management hit $672.8 billion as of March 31, up 8 percent during the quarter and 5 percent higher than a year before. Customers added a net $8.1 billion to Invesco funds and accounts.

Shares of Invesco closed at $24.45 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Wednesday, the shares had gained 22 percent so far this year, outpacing the 11 percent increase in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.