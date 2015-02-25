FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Invesco Perpetual names Asad Bhatti deputy fund manager
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 25, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Invesco Perpetual names Asad Bhatti deputy fund manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Invesco Perpetual, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, appointed Asad Bhatti as deputy fund manager of its high yield fund.

Bhatti will work alongside co-heads of fixed interest Paul Causer and Paul Read to manage the fund.

Bhatti has been working in the company’s fixed interest team as a senior analyst, covering industries including retail, consumer, packaging, travel, mining and building materials.

He joined Invesco Perpetual in 2002 as a fixed interest credit analyst and has previously worked at accounting firm Arthur Anderson LLP and banking services provider Abbey National Treasury Services Plc. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.