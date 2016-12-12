MOVES-Invesco names Ed Collinge head of UK insurance team

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Invesco Ltd named Ed Collinge head of its UK insurance team.

He will report to Hugh Ferrand, head of UK institutional sales and services, the company said.

Collinge, based in London, will work closely with the teams across Europe, with emphasis on the Benelux and Nordic region, Invesco added.

He joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was executive director of its global insurance unit for four years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)