8 months ago
MOVES-Invesco names Ed Collinge head of UK insurance team
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Invesco names Ed Collinge head of UK insurance team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Invesco Ltd named Ed Collinge head of its UK insurance team.

He will report to Hugh Ferrand, head of UK institutional sales and services, the company said.

Collinge, based in London, will work closely with the teams across Europe, with emphasis on the Benelux and Nordic region, Invesco added.

He joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was executive director of its global insurance unit for four years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
