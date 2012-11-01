Money manager Invesco has 2 percent third-quarter profit rise

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Money manager Invesco Ltd said its third-quarter profit rose 2 percent as customers added almost $12 billion to the firm’s funds.

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $170.6 million, or 38 cents per share, up from $166.9 million, or 36 cents per share, in the same period a year ago, the Atlanta-based firm said in a statement.

Excluding items, Invesco earned 42 cents per share. On that basis, analysts, on average, had expected 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.