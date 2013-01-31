FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Invesco profit down 7 percent in fourth quarter
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Invesco profit down 7 percent in fourth quarter

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Money manager Invesco Ltd, which runs the Powershares brand of exchange-traded funds, said its fourth-quarter profit slipped 7 percent.

Net income totaled $158.7 million, or 35 cents per share, in the fourth quarter compared with $170.6 million, or 38 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier, Atlanta-based Invesco said in a release on Thursday.

Analysts on average had expected net income per share excluding items of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. On that basis, Invesco earned 45 cents.

