Invesco profit down 7 percent in fourth quarter

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Money manager Invesco Ltd, which runs the Powershares brand of exchange-traded funds, said its fourth-quarter profit slipped 7 percent.

Net income totaled $158.7 million, or 35 cents per share, in the fourth quarter compared with $170.6 million, or 38 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier, Atlanta-based Invesco said in a release on Thursday.

Analysts on average had expected net income per share excluding items of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. On that basis, Invesco earned 45 cents.