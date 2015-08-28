FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITG says open for business following issues at data center
August 28, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

ITG says open for business following issues at data center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group said on Friday that it was open for business after an operations issue at a data center it uses forced the brokerage to close its U.S. private trading venue, or “dark pool,” on Thursday afternoon.

ITG said it moved its operations over to backup systems following the issues at the data center operated by CenturyLink Inc, which could lead to intermittent delays and slower than normal operations.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

