Aug 8 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group Inc, a broker and financial technology provider, said Ayesha Boulware would return to the company as a director in its U.S. sales team.

Boulware, based in San Francisco, was most recently with Bloomberg Tradebook.

She worked in ITG's client service team between 2000 and 2012. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)