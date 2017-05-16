FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-ITG names new director in global portfolio trading team
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 16, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-ITG names new director in global portfolio trading team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S.-based brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc appointed John Emmert as a director in its global portfolio trading team, effective May 17.

Emmert joins from Deutsche Bank Securities, where he served for 10 years as a director in the global program sales and trading group. He will be based in New York.

ITG also said it appointed Sean O'Meara as a director of ETF trading in the U.S. team. He joined the firm in March.

O'Meara, who has 14 years of experience in trading, worked most recently in ETF trading at Abel Noser. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.