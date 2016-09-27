FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ITG strengthens foreign exchange, analytics teams with new hires
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

MOVES-ITG strengthens foreign exchange, analytics teams with new hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-based brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc said it appointed Ruben Costa-Santos as director and head of foreign exchange, and Andre Nogueira as a director in its analytics team.

Based in New York, Costa-Santos will be responsible for overseeing ITG's foreign exchange activity across its analytics, execution and workflow technology product groups, the company said.

He was previously head of foreign exchange platforms, Americas at Deutsche Bank AG.

Based in London, Nogueira will be responsible for leading ITG's analytics consulting efforts in Europe, the company said.

He joined ITG from Bloomberg LP, where he worked on multi-asset-class trading analytics. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
