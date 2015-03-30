FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Investcorp to buy U.S. education provider
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp to buy U.S. education provider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Investcorp has agreed to buy a United States schools provider, the Bahrain-listed alternative investment fund said on Monday.

The deal to acquire Nobel Learning, a major private education firm in the U.S. with a network of 176 schools, is in partnership with Mumtalakat, the investment arm of the Bahrain government, Investcorp said in a statement. It did not reveal the value of the deal.

This is Investcorp’s second U.S. purchase this month. On March 17, it announced it had bought a portfolio of residential properties for around $300 million.

Investcorp is expanding into other sectors after becoming known globally for investing in luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co.

In the last year, it has bought into accessories firm Totes Isotoner and software and services firm PRO Unlimited in the U.S., plus Italian protective clothing maker Dainese. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.