Bahrain's Investcorp says to acquire U.S.-based Totes Isotoner Corp
April 22, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp says to acquire U.S.-based Totes Isotoner Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based accessories brand Totes Isotoner Corp in partnership with private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co.

No terms were disclosed for the purchase from MidOcean Partners and Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co.

Investcorp’s president for Gulf business, Mohammed al-Shroogi, said the investment would help Totes Isotoner expand both its geographical footprint and its product range.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Totes Isotoner sells umbrellas, gloves, slippers and other weather-related accessories. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

