Investcorp buys majority stake in Italian luxury tailor Corneliani

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Gulf investment firm Investcorp has bought a majority stake in Italian menswear company Corneliani in a deal that values the group at $100 million, its Head of Corporate Investment in Europe Hazem Ben-Gacem told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move is the latest acquisition of a high-end Italian brand by a foreign buyer in a sector targeted by cash-rich investors seeking returns from well-known niche brands.

The deal will see Chairman and Chief Executive Carlalberto Corneliani, 84, cash out alongside his two sons, while his two nephews will retain a minority stake in the company.

Ben-Gacem said the Bahrain-based group entered exclusive talks with Corneliani almost a year ago.

The family-owned company posted revenues of 120 million euros ($147 million) in 2015, with almost 80 per cent of its sales coming from outside Italy.

The deal shows that investment group continues to see Italy as a core market after it purchased Italian sportswear and protective gear maker Dainese from its founders in 2014.

"This is a growth capital investment. We believe luxury menswear is one of the fastest growing segments in the fashion industry and there's plenty of scope to grow this business," he added.

In 1993 Investcorp bought half of Florence-based Gucci, now fully controlled by luxury conglomerate Kering. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Giulia Segreti)