FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investcorp says buys stake in Saudi supermarket group Bindawood Holding
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Investcorp says buys stake in Saudi supermarket group Bindawood Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Investcorp has acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia’s Bindawood Holding, which controls supermarket chains Bindawood and Danube in the kingdom, according to a statement from the alternative investment firm on Sunday.

The pair manage around 40 supermarkets and hypermarkets in the kingdom, with Bindawood focusing on mid-market customers and Danube targeting more affluent consumers.

The statement did not disclose either a value for the transaction or the size of the stake purchased. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.