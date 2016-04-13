MOVES-Ducati ex-CEO Federico Minoli joins Bahrain's Investcorp

April 13 (Reuters) - Alternative investment fund Investcorp appointed motorcycle maker Ducati Motor Holding SpA’s former CEO Federico Minoli a corporate investment advisory director.

Bahrain-based Investcorp’s advisory directors in Europe help the company assess potential investment opportunities and provide support to companies in its portfolio.

Minoli has over 30 years of experience in leading businesses owned by global private equity funds.

He was the CEO and chairman of Ducati from 1996 to 2007. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)