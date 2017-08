DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Investcorp said on Sunday Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala Development had completed a deal to acquire a 20 percent stake in the alternative investment firm's parent, Investcorp Bank.

Investcorp said in July that Mubadala would buy 9.99 percent of Investcorp immediately, and a further 10.01 percent following regulatory approvals, making it the largest shareholder of Investcorp.