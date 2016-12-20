FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Bahrain's Investcorp to sell Optiv Security stake to KKR
#Funds News
December 20, 2016 / 5:23 AM / 8 months ago

Bahrain's Investcorp to sell Optiv Security stake to KKR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investcorp Bank has agreed to sell its stake in cybersecurity company Optiv Security Inc to private equity firm KKR & Co, the Bahrain-based private equity investor said in a bourse statement Tuesday.

KKR & Co said on Dec. 6 it would acquire Denver, Colorado-based Optiv from majority owner Blackstone Group LP , Investcorp and Sverica and other investors.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Investcorp said Optiv management and Blackstone would continue to hold a minority interest in the company.

Optiv was created in 2015 from the merger of cybersecurity companies FishNet Security and Accuvant, in which Blackstone made a majority investment in 2014.

Optiv filed for an IPO last month, with a nominal fundraising target of $100 million. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

