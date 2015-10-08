CORRECTED-Bahrains' Investcorp acquires sports gear firm POC for $65 mln

(Corrects company name to POC from POP in headline, and first and second paragraphs)

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Investcorp said it has acquired sports equipment manufacturer POC for $65 million from its U.S. based parent Black Diamond, the alternative investment firm said on Thursday.

Sweden-based POC makes gear for skiing and cycling. The acquisition comes almost a year after Investcorp bought motorcycling protection gear maker Dainese.

“There are synergies between the two businesses that will be explored in the future,” Investcorp said in a statement.

Investcorp’s acquisitions this year include United States school provider Nobel Learning, a portfolio of residential properties for around $300 million and a majority stake in a Turkish vehicle tracking system.

Black Diamond Equipment is a Utah-based manufacturer of equipment for climbing, skiing and mountain sports. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)